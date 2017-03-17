West Green Elementary School News

On March 11, 2017, West Green Elementary School held a 5K Color Run. The event was a huge success with over 200 participants. Thank you to all of the sponsors, participants, and staff members who supported our fundraiser! Special thanks to the following sponsors: Gold Level: Property Hunters of South Georgia, South Georgia Insurance Services, LLS, Titan Modular Systems, Inc., Fender Automotive Group, Coca-Cola, Colony Bank, Douglas Asphalt Materials, LLC, Castrol Quality Lube, Prince Automotive Group, Diamond Builders, Inc. and Howard Center; Silver Level: American Truck Parts, Ready Truck Lines, Kirby and Sandy Holton, Auto Mall of COFFEE, Brooks Auto Parts NAPA and Williams Institutional Foods; Bronze Level: 106.7 The Buck, Amerson Tire, Douglas National Bank, Expressions Dance Studio LLC, State Farm Insurance—Danny Ross, Winters Syrup & Honey Farm, Flying Cowboy, Buddy Curry - Kids & Pros, Sears Hometown Store, Teddy & Jessica Davis, Chad & Ashley Day, PostNet, KFC, Krystals and Mobley’s Farms.