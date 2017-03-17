Wiregrass Regional College And Career Academy To Host A Lunch And Learn On Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Wiregrass Regional College and Career Academy will host a ‘Lunch and Learn’ for students and parents interested in the ‘Move On When Ready’ MOWR program.

WRCCA staff, as well as Wiregrass Georgia Technical College High School Coordinator Andrea Fletcher, will be available to answer questions and give updates and information about the program.

The event will be held Tues., March 21, 12-1:30 p.m. in the Wiregrass Student Union Center.

Call 389-6851 to reserve your spot for lunch.