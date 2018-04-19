Wray Resident Named Rising Star by ABAC Alumni Association

Spencer Highsmith from Wray received the first ever Rising Star Award from the ABAC Alumni Association at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the recent Homecoming awards luncheon. The ceremony recognized ABAC alumni who impacted the college and their communities in significant ways.

ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher said the Rising Star Award will be presented annually to alumni 29 years old or younger who have distinguished themselves through professional achievement, community service and service to the college.

Highsmith, a 2014 Magna Cum Laude ABAC graduate, is an agricultural education instructor and FFA advisor at George Washington Carver Freshman Campus in Douglas. He received the George Washington Carver Freshman Campus Teacher of the Year award this year. He is a member of the Georgia Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association, the National Association of Agricultural Education, and the Professional Association of Georgia Educators.

A recipient of the Coffee County New Teacher Incentive Award, Highsmith also received a Young Beginning Producer award from the Georgia Young Farmers Association for the south region and the state of Georgia based on his farming operation.

Highsmith also helps to run Highsmith Farms, a cow-calf, hay and pecan enterprise in Pridgen which includes 155 head of cows and calves, 75 acres of hybrid Bermuda grass hayfields, and 90 mature pecan cultivars.

As an ABAC student, Highsmith received the Larry D. Allen Student Leadership Award and the Award of Distinction from the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources.