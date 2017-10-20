Mr. Coty Michael Brown, 25

Mr. Coty Michael Brown, age 25, of Broxton, Ga., passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 7, 2017. Coty was born on June 24, 1992, in Tifton, Ga., to Mr. Frank Horace Brown and Mrs. Frances Kathryn Rish Brown.

Survivors include, parents, Frank Horace Brown and Frances Kathryn Rish Brown of Broxton, Ga., sisters, Jerri Anne Johnson of Broxton, Ga., Pamela and her husband Tommy Corsa of Douglas, Ga., Sally and her husband Patrick Moore of Waycross, Ga., Robin Brown of Blackshear, Ga., brother Tony and his wife Tonya Brown of Hazlehurst, Ga.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Reedy Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Den Weniger and Rev. Jason Bland officiating. Eulogy was given by Jeris Johnson, the song selections were “Beulah Land” by Phillip Jowers and “Look For Me At Jesus Feet” by the Liberty Quartet.

Active pallbearers, Brandon Brown, Michael Brown, Matthew Rish, Tyler Corsa, Archie Rish, Jr., Corey Johnson.

Interment followed in the Reedy Branch Cemetery.

Sims Funeral Home of Douglas, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements.