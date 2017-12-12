Mr. George Edwin White, 72

Mr. George Edwin White, age 72, of Axson, Ga. passed away Monday, December 04, 2017 at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas, Ga.

Born October 3, l945 in Douglas, Ga., Mr. White was the son of G. W. and Christeen Williams White.

He had made his home in the Axson area for most of his life and worked as a carpenter and farmer until poor health forced him to retire.

He loved to fish and spend time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter Averlyn Gail and a brother, Robert White.

Survivors include: wife, Ann Higgs White of Axson, Ga.; three daughters, Sheila Davis and husband Jimmy Dale of Pearson, Ga., Stephanie Nelson and husband Adam of Axson, Ga., and Sherry Sears and husband Wad of Pearson, Ga., sister, Linda Gail Davis of Axson, Ga., three brothers, Mitchell White of Axson, Ga., Johnny White of Pearson, Ga., and Hubert White of Axson, Ga., eight grandchildren, Carrie Davis, Joey Davis, Jorgan Harrell, Jeramy Harrell, Tyler Nelson, Josh Nelson, Saralyn Sears, and Alyssa Sears; four great-grandchildren, Kiley McDonald, Wyatt Sears, Shaylyn Davis, and Emberlyn Davis, several nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. White were held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 7, 2017, at Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson, Ga., with Bishop Steve Sirmans and Rev. Melvin Burch officiating. Special music included, “Jesus Take the Wheel,” “Jealous of the Angels,” and “Daddy’s Little Girl,” presented by cd. The interment followed in the Axson Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were: Adam Nelson, Dale Davis, Clee Sirmans, Joey Davis, Randall White and Harvey Cole. Honorary pallbearers were: Curtis Bowen, Debbie Spivey, Curtis Brown, Buddy Moore, Jimmy Mullis, Jerry Mullis, Jerry Burch, Claude “Doodle” White and members of the Pearson Senior Citizen Center.

Relihan Funeral Home of Pearson, Ga., was in charge of the arrangements.