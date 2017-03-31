Mr. Hank Eugene Crews, 44

Mr. Hank Eugene Crews, age 44, of Nicholls, Ga., passed away on Monday, March 20, 2017, at University of Florida Shands Hospital, in Jacksonville, Fla., from injuries received in an automobile accident.

Mr. Crews was born on May 25, 1972, in Douglas, Ga., to Ellis Eugene Crews and Patricia Mae Stone Crews.

Survivors include: his wife, Heather Crews of Nicholls, Ga.; daughter, Carsyn Crews of Nicholls, Ga.; son, Cody Crews of Nicholls, Ga.; mother, Patricia Crews of Douglas, Ga.; father, Ellis E. Crews of Douglas, Ga.; sister, Jennifer (Francisco) Diliegros of Douglas, Ga.; niece, Dayla Diliegros of Douglas, Ga.; nephew, Daniel Diliegros of Douglas, Ga.; several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God with Rev. Marshall Adcock, Rev. Casey Wright, and Rev. Leroy Spivey officiating.

Music was furnished for the service by Cliff Kirkland “Go Rest High On That Mountain,” and “Amazing Grace My Chains Are Gone.” Active pallbearers were: Bruce Griffis, Chris Stone, Tracy Lott, T.J. Hutto, Duane Bishop and Bryan Stone.

Honorary pallbearers were: Ronnie Stone, Steve Carver, Chad Proudfoot, Mike Davis, Teddy Davis, Mike Stone, Claude Davis, Rod Stone, Clint Ledford, Mason Cater, Ron Hamilton, Jamie Mills, Tom Weaver, Kevin Stone, Stevie Graham, Tony Stone, Marty Stone, Chris Johnson, John Murphy, Michael Thomas, James Smith, William Burch and volunteer firemen.

Interment followed at Douglas City Cemetery.

Sims Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.