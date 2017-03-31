Mr. Lamar Talmadge Jackson, 79

Lamar Talmadge Jackson, 79, of Tifton passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Tift Regional Medical Center. His funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in the Sanctuary of Tifton's First Baptist Church with Dr. Wayne Roe officiating. Mr. Jackson was laid to rest at Douglas City Cemetery with Masonic rites.

Austin Tucker, Mark Allen Bowmar, Kevin Jackson, Doug Jackson, Gordon Lundquist and Chad Thomas served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Tifton Masonic Lodge, members of the Boch Sunday School class at Tifton’s First Baptist Church and members of the Valley of Albany Scottish Rite Lodge.

Born November 9, 1937 in Douglas, Mr. Jackson was the son of the late Charles Jackson and Boycie Carver Jackson. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Jackson and three sisters, Billie Tesh, Nancy Thomas and Barbara Wilkerson. He was owner of Superior Uniform and Linen Service and Kelly’s Cleaners, both in Tifton. He was a member of Tifton’s First Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge #47 in Tifton and the Valley of Albany Scottish Rite Lodge. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was an integral part of the forming and start-up of the Tiftarea YMCA.

Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife, Wilma Wallace Jackson of Tifton; two sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Donna Jackson and Scott and Glenda Jackson, all of Tifton; one daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Mark Bowmar of Kathleen; one sister, Bonnie Swails of Jacksonville, Florida; six grandchildren, Conner Jackson, Carter Jackson, Addison Jackson, Christina Bowmar, Mark Allen Bowmar and Austin and Kayla Tucker; and one great-grandson, Jaxon Tucker.

Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church of Tifton Memorial Fund, 404 Love Avenue, Tifton, GA 31794; or the Tiftarea YMCA, 1657 Carpenter Road South, Tifton, GA 31793.

Condolences may be sent to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Jackson family were under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.