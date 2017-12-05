Mr. Roger Kenneth ‘Ken’ Kearns, 76

Mr. Roger Kenneth Kearns, age 76, of Douglas, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at Vista Park. Mr. Kearns was born on January 10, 1941, in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Russell Kearns and Rita Bourgouin Kearns.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Mr. Kearns’ work career included Quality Engineer for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and later, General Electric.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanie Kearns of Douglas, Ga., daughter, Kelley McCarthy of Orange Park, Fla., son, Michael Kearns of Douglas, Ga., brother, Terry Kearns, grandchild, Erin McCarthy.

Mr. Kerns was preceded in death by his mother, Rita Bourgouin Kearns, father, Russell Kearns, brothers, Russell Kearns and Michael Kearns.

Sims Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.