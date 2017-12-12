Mr. Tidwell Carter, Sr., 75

Mr. Tidwell Carter, Sr. age 75 of Douglas, Ga., passed away late Monday night, on December 4, 2017, at Coffee Regional Medical Center following a short illness.

Mr. Carter was born on March 11, 1942, to the late Kermit Carter and the late Gladys Westberry Carter. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene Carter, Steve Carter and Quitman Carter.

Mr. Carter, a native of Coffee County, was the founder of Carter Fried Chicken in Douglas and various other locations in South Georgia. He gave all credit for the success of his business to his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

Mr. Carter was of the Holiness Baptist Faith.

Survivors include: wife, Patsy Faye Carter of Douglas, Ga.; three children,Felicia Lott and her husband Burke, Tidwell Carter, Jr. and his wife Crystal and Cathy Vickers and her husband Lewis all of Douglas, Ga.; two brothers, Twyman Carter of Douglas, Ga., and Roosevelt “Boots” Carter of Fitzgerald, Ga., two sisters, Ethamae Cumbass of Ambrose, Ga., and Sara Ann Anderson of Nicholls, G.; six grandchildren, Dillon Cain Carter, Asher Colt Carter, Lewis Wesley Vickers, Andrew Carter Vickers and Brock Allen Vickers all of Douglas, Ga., and Isaac Price Carter of West Green, Ga.; two great grandchildren, Case Carter of Douglas, Ga., and Hayden Gillis of Nicholls, Ga.; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral service was held Thursday, December 7, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at Chapel of Ricketson Funeral Home with Rev. Edsel Young and Mr. Lawrence Lott officiating.

The interment followed at Douglas City Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were: Troy Taylor, Andy Fussell, Rodney Carter, Russell Mills, Lawrence Lott and Derrick Bailey.

Honorary pallbearers: were Frankie Tillman, fellow workers of Carter Fried Chicken as well at the Congregation.

Special Musical Selections, “Almighty God” and “Redeemer” were presented by the soloist, Dewayne Holt, with cd music and “Second Chances” and “Shadow of the Finish Line” were presented by the soloist, Cliff Kirkland, with cd music. Prelude and postlude soft hymns were rendered by cd music.

Condolences may be left at www.ricketsonfuneralhome.com.

Ricketson Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.