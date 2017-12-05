Mrs. Margie L. McDuffie Atkinson, 89

Mrs. Margie L. McDuffie Atkinson, age 89, of Douglas, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, in Douglas, Georgia.

Mrs. Atkinson was born on December 18, 1927, in Sumterville, Florida, to the late Melch D. McDuffie and Eunie Della Smith McDuffie. She was survived by her daughter, Jennie Lynn and husband Rand Vickers of Douglas, Ga., sons, Jimbo and wife Wanda Atkinson of Douglas, Ga. and Joe (Vicki Robinson) Atkinson of Douglas, Ga., grandchildren, Joshua Atkinson, Jake Atkinson, Hali Varnedore, Sarah Goodman, Shawn Taucer, great grandchildren, Paxton Goodman, Griffin Goodman, Nicholas Taucer, Joleigh Atkinson, Carter Varnedore, Charlotte Varnedore.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Georg “Jimmy” Melvin Atkinson, father, Melch McDuffie, mother, Eunie Smith McDuffie.

A graveside service is to be held at the Douglas City Cemetery, on Friday, December 1, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Chris Calhoun officiating. The family has requested in lieu of flowers please donate to St. Marks United Methodist Church, 501 E. Walker Street, Douglas, GA. 31533. Sims Funeral Home of Douglas, Georgia, was in charge of the arrangements.