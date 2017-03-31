Mrs. Roselyn Hall Williams, 90

Mrs. Roselyn Hall Williams, age 90, of Douglas, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at home following a brief illness. She was born on January 10, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Warren Lee Hall and Pearl Meeks Hall.

After graduating Valedictorian of her class from Nicholls High School, she attended Valdosta State College.

She transferred to the University of Georgia and graduated in 1947.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her children: Gail Williams McCrary (Craig) of Douglas, Ga., Bob Williams (Cindy) of Douglas, Ga., and Joy Williams Paulk (Danny) of Douglas, Ga.; one granddaughter: Jennifer Rose Paulk McCranie (Christopher) of Jacksonville, Fla.; three grandsons: Bert Williams (Lisa), Dennis Williams (Jodi) and Mac McCrary (Ashley) all of Douglas, Georgia; six great grandchildren: Warren Williams, Julia Williams, Mason McCrary, John William McCrary all of Douglas, Georgia, James McCranie and Julanne Rose McCranie both of Jacksonville, Florida; two nieces: Susan O’Steen (Dan) of Ambrose, Georgia, and Wilda Dockery of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Julius Williams; sister, Dorothy Davis and brother, Buddy Hall.

The funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church with Rev. Shep Johnson officiating.

Music was furnished for the service by Terri Bailey “Because He Lives,” and “He Touched Me,” with Teresa Holliday playing the piano. Active pallbearers were: Bert Williams, Warren Williams, Dennis Williams, Mac McCrary, Christopher McCranie, James McCranie, Danny O’Steen, and Ted O’Steen.

Honorary pallbearers were: Ralph Evans, David Lott, Tommy Watkins, Brian McNeill, Billy Crider, Francis Lott, Dr. George Williams, Gary Williams, Steve Bailey, Jimbo Atkinson, Drew Herndon, Dr. Jim Cottingham, Stuart Smith, John Tanner, and Bob Preston.

Interment followed at Douglas City Cemetery.

Sims Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.