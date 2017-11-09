Mrs. Ruth Stone, 86

Mrs. Ruth Stone, age 86, of Nicholls, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at Fitzgerald Life Care. Mrs. Stone was born on March 19, 1931, in Pearson, Ga., to the late Jackson Stone and Leomi McDonald Stone.

Survivors include her daughters, Mollie her husband Tallie Purvis of Douglas, Ga., Patricia Crews of Douglas, Ga., Kathleen Anderson of Summerville, Ga.; sons, Elias ‘Dick’ and his wife Joan Stone of Nicholls, Ga., Frank and his wife Tammy Stone of Springfield, Ga., Richard Stone of Douglas, Ga., Perry Stone, Jr., of Nicholls, Ga., Sisters: Vicey Peters of Nicholls, Ga., Lois Thornton of Nicholls, Ga.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Stone; mother, Leomi McDonald Stone; father, Jackson Stone; sons, Carl David Stone and Carlos Stone; daughter, Ruby ‘Sally’ Pritchard and two grandsons, Hank Crews and Delano Stone.

Family received friends and family on Thursday November 9, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Sims Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral services were held on Friday, November 10, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church ATCO with Rev. Floyd Tanner, Rev. Larry Stone and Rev. Casey Wright officiating.

Active pallbearers were, Justin Stone, Kevin Stone, Bruce Griffis, Ashley Griffis, Cody Crews, Dewayne Davis, David Griffis.

Honorary pallbearers were, Dayla Diliegros, Daniel Diliegros (Overseas), Chase Stone, Dawson Stone, Carsyn Crews, Renee Griffis, Keagan Griffis and Barbara Underwood.

Interment followed at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery (Atkinson County).

Sims Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.