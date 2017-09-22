Trojans Look To Get Back On The Field This Friday Versus Tift County

Luke Roberts

Enterprise Staff Writer

The Coffee High Trojan football team has been off for two consecutive weeks (one for a scheduled bye and the other due to Hurricane Irma) and will look to keep their winning ways going this Friday night, September 22, when they travel to Tifton to square off against longtime rival Tift County. Both teams are undefeated entering the highly anticipated matchup.

Tift is 5-0 and ranked (#10 in Class AAAAAAA) for the first time since 2007. Coffee is 3-0 and ranked third in Class AAAAAA.

The Blue Devils have gotten off to an impressive start this season, picking up wins over South Effingham (42-0), Cook County (31-7), Glynn Academy (27-7), Valdosta (20-10) and Parkview (50-37).

Last week in their win over Parkview, Tift racked up 567 yards of total offense in a very well-balanced attack, with 353 passing yards and 214 rushing yards.

Quarterback Griffin Collier went 15-for-19 through the air for 353 yards and three touchdowns, while his top target, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, hauled in six passes for 248 yards. Running back Mike Jones rushed for 119 yards on just 15 carries.

Coffee won last year’s matchup with Tift by a final score of 31-20. The Trojans have won two in a row versus Tift, this after losing three straight games to the Blue Devils from 2010-2012.

Tickets for Friday’s rivalry game are on sale now at the Coffee High Athletic Office and will be until 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Tickets cost $8 each for ages 5 and up.

Kickoff in Tifton on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.