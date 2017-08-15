Trojans Open Regular Season On Friday Versus Effingham County In Statesboro

Luke Roberts

Enterprise Staff Writer

The Coffee High School Trojans will open their 2017 regular season this Friday night, August 18, versus Effingham County as part of the annual Erk Russell Classic in Statesboro at Georgia Southern University. Coffee is coming off one of the best seasons in school history when they reached the State Quarterfinals.

Effingham County is coming off a 7-4 season in which they made the State Playoffs but fell to Stephenson in the opening round. The Rebels have won at least six games five seasons in a row under the guidance of head coach Buddy Holder.

The Rebel offense should be the team’s strength, as multiple starters return, including senior ZeBrandon Gant, who plays multiple positions including quarterback and running back. Junior Jerid Stokes will also see time at quarterback. Wideout DeMonte Lee has a collegiate offer from Georgia State, and fellow wideout DeMario Gant is a speedster who has been clocked at 4.39 in the 40-yard dash. LeMonee Johnson is also a sub-4.4 player at the running back position who has collegiate offers.

The Effingham defense returns just four starters, with Michael Richard leading the way on the defensive line. At 6’2”, 285 pounds, Richard will also play on the offensive front and has a scholarship offer to attend Army. Samari Westbrook is the team’s top pass rusher and also sees time at tight end.

Kickoff on Friday night in Statesboro is set for 8:00 p.m.