Ycarte’ Celebrates 12 Years!

Congratulations to Ycartes’ newest C.N.A., Phlebotomy and Medical Assistant students enrolled in our March classes. Students who complete training at Ycarte’ Health Career Center are eligible for employment at hospitals, physicians offices, health care clinics, lab agencies, nursing homes and private care facilities. Ycartes’ Certification courses offer students the opportunity to enter the healthcare arena quickly by teaching the latest trends needed to provide safe and effective care for patients. The classroom and clinical setting provides students with real world scenarios to equip them for the job market. Many of these students will complete the Certified Nurse Aid Training, Phlebotomy Certification or the Medical Assistant Training. We are celebrating our 12th year teaching and preparing students for success in the healthcare field!! For more information Ycarte’ is located at 1214 North Peterson Ave Suite A in Douglas at 912.384.8680.